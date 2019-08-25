Man shot in Vicksburg, 17-year-old wanted for questioning

Vicksburg police are investigating a shooting which happened at 807 Speed Street around 7:50 p.m. on Friday.

The police arrived at the residence and found Desmond Taylor, 28, of 2958 Valley Street who had been shot once in the leg.

According to Vicksburg Police Department, a witness told police Isaiah Smith, 17, pulled up in a gold 2011 Nissan Altima and argued with Taylor prior to shooting him.

Taylor was transported to Merit Health River Region Hospital where he was last listed in stable condition.

Smith is currently out on bond on another shooting, he is considered armed and dangerous.

The Vicksburg Police Department is looking for Smith for questioning.

If anyone has information on the whereabouts of Smith, call the Vicksburg Police Department at 601-636-2511 or Crime Stoppers at 601-3558477.