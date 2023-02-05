JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Ilano Drive.

Officer Sam Brown said police responded to the scene in the 3000 block of the road. They found a man lying in the yard with gunshot wounds. He died from his injuries.

Brown said officers were able to apprehend the suspect near the scene. The murder weapon was also recovered.

According to Brown, the shooting stemmed from a verbal altercation between the two men. The identity of the victim isn’t being released until next of kin has been notified.

Anyone with further information about the shooting can call the Jackson Police Department at (601)-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-TIPS.