JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police responded to a deadly shooting that happened on State Street Saturday afternoon.

According to witnesses, the man was shot inside a vehicle outside the Texaco gas station. The Hinds County coroner responded to the scene.

The victim has not been identified at this time.

WJTV 12 News has reached out to Jackson police for more information about the shooting. We are waiting to hear back from them.