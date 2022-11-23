HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot and killed during an armed robbery in Hazlehurst.

Hazlehurst Police Chief Derrick Cubit said the shooting happened outside the North End Store off of Highway 51 on Friday, November 18.

According to Cubit, three men were robbed during the incident. One of them fought back during the robbery.

Cubit said one of the victims, Reginal Che Xou, was shot during the robbery. The 33-year-old died at the scene.

Che Xou’s body was taken to the Mississippi State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

Anyone with information about the fatal shooting can contact the Hazlehurst Police Department at (601) 894-1181.