JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot and killed during a robbery that happened on First Avenue on Saturday, July 30.

Officials with the Jackson Police Department (JPD) said London Lyols, 23, was fatally shot multiple times by an unknown man near Prentiss Street. They said Lyols was robbed of several ounces of marijuana. They also said Lyols was there to meet the man who shot him.

JPD officials said his girlfriend, Myeisha Johnson, was the driver of a white Dodge Charger with a 3-year-old child in the backseat. The child was not injured during the shooting.

Investigators said they have not identified a suspect or a motive at this time.