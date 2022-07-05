VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County deputies are investigating after a 57-year-old man was found dead in the front yard of his home.

According to Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace, the victim, Jeffrey Young Sr., had at least one gunshot wound. The incident happened Tuesday, July 5 just after 7:00 p.m. in 6000 block of Castle Road.

Investigators believe the shooting happened during an argument between the victim and his son.

Pace said Jeffrey Young Jr., 23, was arrested in connection to the shooting and charged with first degree murder. The wife of the victim, 55-year-old Tracie Young, was also arrested and charged with accessory after-the-fact-to murder.

Jeffrey Young Jr. and Tracie Young are being held at the Warren County Jail without bond. They are expected to appear in court Wednesday morning.