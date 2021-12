WEDNESDAY: High pressure will remain in charge across Central Mississippi and the Pine Belt on Wednesday. After a mostly sunny start, skies will be completely sunny by the afternoon. A light southerly wind will help temperatures rise into the middle 70s. The unseasonable warmth continues for the first few days of December!

THURSDAY and FRIDAY: Unseasonably warm and dry conditions will continue as we wrap up the work week as high pressure slowly slides to our east. Continued light southerly winds will help temperatures rise into the mid 70s on both days, and with those warmer temperatures will come some increased humidity which will result in increasing cloud cover; mostly sunny on Thursday, but mostly cloudy on Friday.