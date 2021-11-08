Man shot, killed on Capitol Street in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Monday, November 8.

According to Officer Sam Brown, the shooting happened around 11:00 a.m. on Capitol Street. William Tellis, 21, was shot multiple times, and he died at the scene.

Officer Brown said Gregdrick Brown, 16, admitted to shooting Tellis. The teen said the victim had chased him with a broken beer bottle at a convenience store.

Investigators said Brown got a gun from a vehicle and shot Tellis. They stated he tossed the gun back into the vehicle.

Brown turned himself in to police on Monday.