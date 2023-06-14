JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot and killed.

The shooting happened in the 400 block of Clark Avenue. Police responded to the scene around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 14.

When officers arrived, Deputy Chief Tyrone Buckley said they discovered a 30-year-old man deceased from a gunshot wound. The victim has not been identified.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at (601) 960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS (8477).