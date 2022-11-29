JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man and a teenager were shot and killed.

The shooting happened around 9:00 p.m. on Monday, November 28 near Clinton Boulevard and Magnolia Road.

Deputy Chief Deric Hearn said an officer responded to a call about an accident at the location. The officer discovered two individuals inside the vehicle after arrive at the scene.

According to Hearn, shots had been fired into the vehicle. The victims were 19 and 16-years-old. They have not been identified at this time.

Police have not released any information about the suspect or a possible motive.