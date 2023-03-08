CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton police are investigating after a man was shot and killed early Wednesday morning.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said officers received a call about the shooting just before 4:00 a.m. They responded to George Washington Avenue and discovered a man had been shot twice.

Brown said the man was identified as 28-year-old Shaquille Jackson. He was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson where he died.

The police chief said the shooting happened near a store, and officers are working to get surveillance video from the business.