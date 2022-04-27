PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities are investigation after a man was shot and killed in McComb on Wednesday, April 27, 2022.

According to the Pike County coroner, the shooting happened around 12:30 p.m. on L.J. Martin Street and Lincoln County. The victim, 25-year-old Jamorris Shaw, of Magnolia, had been shot multiple times.

WJTV 12 News reached out to the McComb Police Department for more information about the case. They said there is no suspect information at this time.

If you have any information about the case, contact McComb police at (601) 684-3214.