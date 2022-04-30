KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – A 21-year-old was shot and killed on Northside Park Road in Kosciusko on Friday, April 29.

Kosciusko police responded to scene around 11:51 p.m. after getting reports of a shooting. Kenwon Tyshon Riley, of Kosciusko, was found dead when officers arrived. They said he had suffered from a gunshot wound.

No charges have been filed at this time. Anyone with information about the shooting can call Investigators Elizabeth Miller or Cody Williams with the Kosciusko Police Department at (662)-289-3131.