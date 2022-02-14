KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot and killed in Kosciusko on Sunday, February 13.

Kosciusko police responded to the shooting on Northview Drive after 5:00 p.m. Officers said they discovered Diantevious Martez Thompson, 21, had died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said they have identified a person of interest and have asked the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) to assist with the investigation. No charges have been filed at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Kosciusko Police Department at (662)-289-3131.