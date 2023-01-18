JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was found dead on a street.

Officer Sam Brown said police responded to Pinecrest Circle just before 8:00 p.m. on Monday, January 16. When they arrived, they discovered the victim had been shot multiple times and died at the scene.

The victim has not been identified. According to Brown, there’s no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) at (601) 960-1890 or Crime Stoppers at (601) 355-TIPS.