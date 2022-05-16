JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a 50-year-old man was shot and killed.

The incident happened outside a home in the 1600 block of N. West Street on Monday, May 16.

Officer Sam Brown said Jimmy Pierce, 50, was shot twice in the chest by the unknown suspect. According to Brown, the suspect wanted Pierce’s wallet.

Brown said Pierce was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) where he died from his injuries.

The suspects were last seen traveling south on West Street in a silver Chevy Cruze.