MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Madison County deputies are investigating after a man was shot and killed.

Investigators said the department received a call about the shooting around 5:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 9. They responded to the scene on Whisper Ridge Avenue.

The victim had been shot multiple times, and he died at the hospital. The Madison County coroner identified the victim as 24-year-old Marquez Lindsey.

Deputies have not released any information about a suspect of a motive.