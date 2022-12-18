HAZLEHURST, Miss. (WJTV) – One man is dead, and another is behind bars following a deadly shooting outside a Hazlehurst pool hall on Saturday, December 17.

Police Chief Derrick Cubit said the shooting happened just before 12:00 a.m. outside of Tootsie’s Spot Pool Hall at 513 Monticello Street. He said Joaquin Miller, 43, had been shot and killed.

Cubit said Mario Gary, 29, was identified as a suspect. He was booked into the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office.

According to Cubit, the motive is unknown at this time, but police are still investigating the shooting.