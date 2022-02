MAGEE, Miss. (WJTV) – Magee police are investigating after a 38-year-old man was shot and killed inside a vehicle.

Investigators said the shooting happened before 3:45 a.m. on Tuesday outside Value Laundry. Police found a Dodge Challenger parked outside the business with the windows busted out.

Officers found the victim, Bradley Lott, in the driver’s seat. He died at the scene.

Police have not released any information about a possible suspect.