JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a fatal shooting that led to a crash.

The shooting happened on Monday, February 6 on Ridgeway Street near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

Police said a man was shot multiple times inside a vehicle, and his two-year-old son was also inside the vehicle. The child was not injured.

Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as 34-year-old Nikita Bennet.

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Jackson Police Department (JPD) or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).