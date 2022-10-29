One of several cheerleading coaches accused of sexual abuse in South Carolina was found dead in his car earlier this month. (Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was shot multiple times after a fight that happened in Jackson on Friday, October 28.

Deputy Police Chief Deric Hearn said the fight broke out around 6:30 p.m. near Prentiss Street and Capital Street. One man was shot multiple times.

According to Hearn, the suspect ran down Prentiss Street to an abandoned apartment. Officers thought they had the suspect, but later found out he wasn’t there.

The man who was shot was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) where he underwent a surgery.

Hearn said he believes investigators have enough information from witnesses to track down the suspect.