JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times inside his vehicle.

The shooting happened on Ellis Avenue around 9:30 a.m. on Friday, February 11. Officer Sam Brown said Travis Hicks, 34, was sitting inside his vehicle when he was shot multiple times. There’s no word on the victim’s condition.

Investigators are working to identify a possible suspect in the case. If anyone has information about the shooting, contact Jackson police at 601-960-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).