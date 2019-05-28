Man shot multiple times on Northside Drive in Jackson Video Video

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - Jackson Police are working a shooting early Tuesday morning.

Police say a man was shot multiple times near the 900 block of West Northside Drive.

Workers at Food Mart tell WJTV 12's Shay O'Connor they heard around six gunshots, seen a man run and then collapse in the store's parking lot.

Employees say that's when they called police.

Police report the man has been transported to the hospital in critical condition.

At this time there's no motive or suspect.

Anyone with information should contact Jackson Police or Crime Stoppers.