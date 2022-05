JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police are investigating a shooting that happened on Ashwood Street that left one man in critical condition.

Officers said the victim was shot in his stomach by his cousin, Deerick Weekly. They said the shooting happened during a fight over bill money.

According to police, the victim was rushed into surgery at a local hospital. He was listed in critical condition.

Weekly was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and shooting into an occupied vehicle.