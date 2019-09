UPDATE– Police say the shooting victim is “a 35-year-old-black male suffering from an injury to the abdomen.”

“Victim was responsive prior to being transported. [The] incident occurred just after 4 p.m.”

Jackson Police say a man was shot Tuesday afternoon at the 3100 block of Peterson Drive.

Officers are investigating. No other information, such as the man’s condition or name are yet available.