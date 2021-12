CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Canton police are investigating after a man was shot and robbed by two men.

The shooting happened Monday around 9:00 p.m. at a home on Otto Street at Walnut Street. Police said the victim was working on his truck in the yard when the suspects approached him.

Canton Police Chief Otha Brown said the victim was shot in the right leg. The suspects also hit him on the head with one of their guns.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.