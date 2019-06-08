Local News

Man shot to death on Tifton Drive in Jackson: BREAKING

Posted: Jun 08, 2019 04:38 AM CDT

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 07:05 AM CDT

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) - A man is dead after being shot early Saturday morning. 

According to Jackson Police, a male was found shot and unresponsive in the 600 block of Tifton Drive around 1:30 a.m. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

Police are still working to find a suspect and motive. 

Anyone with information about this case should call Jackson Police or Crime Stoppers. 

 

