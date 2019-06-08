Man shot to death on Tifton Drive in Jackson: BREAKING Copyright by WJTV - All rights reserved Video

JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) - A man is dead after being shot early Saturday morning.

According to Jackson Police, a male was found shot and unresponsive in the 600 block of Tifton Drive around 1:30 a.m.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are still working to find a suspect and motive.

Anyone with information about this case should call Jackson Police or Crime Stoppers.