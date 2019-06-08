Man shot to death on Tifton Drive in Jackson: BREAKING
JACKSON, Miss.(WJTV) - A man is dead after being shot early Saturday morning.
According to Jackson Police, a male was found shot and unresponsive in the 600 block of Tifton Drive around 1:30 a.m.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police are still working to find a suspect and motive.
Anyone with information about this case should call Jackson Police or Crime Stoppers.
