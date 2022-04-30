VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was stabbed and a woman was arrested following an incident that happened at Parkwood South Apartments in Vicksburg on Friday, April 29.

The Vicksburg Post reported Vicksburg police responded to the scene on Bazinsky Road around 5:07 p.m. Officers said Justin Lucas, 29, had been stabbed in his right thigh by his girlfriend, 28-year-old Jasmine Franklin.

Officers reported the couple was arguing about Lucas’ verbal disciplining of Franklin’s child.

According to the newspaper, Lucas was taken to a hospital and Franklin was arrested with the help of Warren County deputies.