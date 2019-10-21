Man suffering from Dementia out of Canton is missing

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV)- The Madison County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing man.

Larry Darnell Blount, 61, was last seen leaving his home in Canton on October 14 around 5:00 pm.

Blount is described as a black male weighing around 140 to 150 pounds with black and gray hair and has a mustache and goatee.

He was last seen wearing a black or brown white checked long sleeve shirt, blue jeans, one black bedroom slipper, and one brown leather Clark shoe.

He suffers from Dementia.

If you see Larry Darnell Blount, you are asked to contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Office at 601 859-2345.