UTICA, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are investigating after a man was shot at a bonfire in Utica on Sunday, December 11.

Officials with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said deputies responded to a report of a shooting around 12:00 a.m. at 25625 Highway 18.

At the scene, they said deputies found Demerius Paige, 19, suffering from gunshot wounds to his arm and leg. He was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to HCSO officials, a suspect hasn’t been identified yet. Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-974-2900.