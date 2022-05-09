Warning: A picture in this article may be disturbing to some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised.

KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is facing a felony charge following a fight and two hospital incidents.

Kosciusko police said they responded to a fight around 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, May 7 on West Jefferson Street. Ashley McKee suffered an injury to his face and reportedly refused medical treatment at the scene.

Officers said they were later dispatched to a hospital where staff said McKee was involved in a disturbance. He was issued and citation and left in the care of medical staff.

Kosciusko police said they later saw McKee walking to United Medical. Officers claim he broke the front glass door with a rock and entered. The officers then tasered McKee because he was allegedly not compliant for arrest.

Ashley McKee (Courtesy: Kosciusko Police Department)

McKee was charged with felony breaking and entering.