SIMPSON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Simpson County deputies are investigating after a man and a teen were injured in a shooting.

The shooting happened on Friday, February 4 just before 7:00 p.m. on Hayes Gray Road. When deputies arrived, the found one man and one teen had been injured by a single shotgun blast.

Investigators said witnesses were unable to identify the shooter. Both victims were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

If anyone has information about the shooting, contact the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office at 601-847-2921.