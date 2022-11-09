A judge’s gavel is shown in a file photo. (Credit: iStock / Getty Images Plus)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The sentencing for the man accused of defrauding homeowners’ associations in the Jackson-metro area will be held on December 14, 2022.

The Northside Sun reported David Luke Lane will be sentenced at 1:30 p.m. in U.S. District Court in Jackson.

He pled guilty to bank fraud in November 2021 and is currently out on bond. He faces a maximum of 30 years in federal prison.

According to court documents, Lane entered into contracts with the associations in order to manage their property and money for a fee. Prosecutors said he defrauded more than $2 million from the associations.