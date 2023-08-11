JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Hinds County District Attorney said a man, who was found guilty of murder, tried to run after he was sentenced by a judge.

Hinds County District Attorney Jody Owens said Harold Walker, Jr., was convicted of first-degree murder in connection to the death of Bryant Robinson. Walker was also convicted of shooting into a vehicle and felony fleeing.

On January 12, 2020, investigators said Walker shot Robinson at the intersection of Colonial Circle and Old Canton Road in Jackson. According to evidence at trial, the shooting was the result of road-rage following a possible fender bender.

Police said Walker attempted to flee the scene but wrecked his car in the yard of a nearby home. He ran away from the scene and was arrested the following day by Jackson police.

Walker was sentenced to life in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Correction (MDOC) for first-degree degree murder, five years for shooting into a vehicle, and five years for felony fleeing. The trial court ordered the five-year sentence for shooting into a vehicle to be served consecutive to Walker’s life sentence.

Following the sentence, Owens said Walker attempted to flee the courthouse but was subdued in the corridor by Courtroom Bailiffs, Capitol Police, and Criminal Investigators with the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office.