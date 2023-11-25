JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man and two teenagers were arrested in connection to an armed carjacking in Jackson.

Officer Sam Brown said the incident happened before 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 24 in the 4700 block of Clinton Boulevard. A blue Honda Civic was carjacked at the location.

Police were able to locate the vehicle on Bailey Avenue near Woodrow Wilson Boulevard. Brown said the suspects fled from the vehicle.

Police arrested a 14-year-old, a 15-year-old and 21-year-old Amare Jerome Lewis in connection to the carjacking. No one was seriously injured.