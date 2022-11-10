HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Hinds County deputies are searching for a wanted man after he was found guilty in a 2017 sexual battery case.

Hinds County Sheriff Tyree Jones said Anthony Bingham, 42, is wanted as a fugitive and an arrest warrant has been issued after he did not show up to court on Thursday.

According to authorities, Bingham was present during his trial with the exception of Thursday’s trial.

Bingham was out on bond following a 2017 charge of sexual battery. The trial resumed in his absence, and he was found guilty by a jury Thursday afternoon.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Bingham should contact the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office at 601-352-1521 or Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477).