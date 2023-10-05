RIDGELAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Ridgeland police said a Winona man is wanted on drunk driving charges after a car ended on top of another vehicle at the Renaissance at Colony Park this summer.

Ridgeland Police Chief Brian Myers told WJTV 12 News that the suspect has been identified as Robert Herring, of Winona.

According to the police chief, a warrant was issued for Herring on August 18 after lab results showed he was intoxicated at the time of the accident.

The incident happened on Sunday, July 9 just before 1:00 p.m. in the parking lot near Zea Rotisserie & Bar. Myers said the department received multiple calls about a reckless driver in the area.

When police arrived, they found a black 2018 Toyota Corolla on top of a white 2018 Honda Accord. Myers said it appeared the Corolla had driven over the curb of the road and on top of the Accord.

The Corolla had come off of the opposite side of the Accord and struck another vehicle in the parking lot.

Herring was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson for treatment.