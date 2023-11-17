CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County deputies are searching for a suspect after a woman was injured when shots were fired into her home.

On November 14, authorities responded to the shooting near U.S. 61 after 11:30 p.m. Investigators said multiple shots were fired into the victim’s home. The victim was shot once.

Deputies said the suspect was identified as Shelvionte Farmer, and a warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Farmer is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information on his whereabouts can contact the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office at 601-437-5161.

Shelvionte Farmer (Courtesy: Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office)

Wil’Bresha Hedrick (Courtesy: Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office)

In connection with this shooting, deputies said Wil’Bresha Hedrick was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact.