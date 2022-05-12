WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Warren County authorities are looking for a man who fled from a deputy on Wednesday, May 11.

The Vicksburg Post reported the incident happened around 12:45 p.m. near Culkin Road and U.S. 61 North. Investigators said the deputy spotted a Nissan Altima that matched the description of a car driven by Charles White, 40. White was wanted for receiving stolen property and probation violation.

After the deputy stopped White, he got out of the car and ran toward a heavily wooded area. He has not been located.

White is described as 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 150 pounds. He has a shaved head and was last seen wearing a black shirt, and black ball cap and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about White’s whereabouts should call the Warren County Sheriff’s Office at 601-636-1761.