PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are looking for a man who ran from a traffic stop and car crash that involved a toddler on Saturday, April 23.

Deputies said the incident began around 11:09 a.m. on Summit-Holmesville Road. They tried to pull over Anthony Calvin Jones for not having a toddler restrained. Jones reportedly sped up, lost control and crashed. Officer said he ran away, leaving the toddler in the car.

The child was taken by ambulance to the emergency room at Southwest Mississippi Regional Medical Center and Child Protective Services was notified. The two-year-old girl was treated and released to her mother.

Anthony Calvin Jones, (Courtesy: Pike County Sheriff’s Office).

Jones remains at large. Investigators warn that he should be considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about Jones can call 911 or the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at (601)-783-6767.