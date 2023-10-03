RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rankin County deputies are searching for a suspect who shot a store clerk during a robbery.

The incident happened just after 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, October 3 at the Sunoco on Highway 49 South in Star.

Investigator Eric Mallery with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office said the clerk was taken to the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) in Jackson. The clerk was in stable condition.

Rankin County deputies are searching for a suspect who shot a store clerk during a robbery on October 3, 2023. (Courtesy: Rankin Co. Sheriff’s Office)

Anyone with information about the shooting can contact the Rankin County Sheriff’s Office at (601) 825-1480.