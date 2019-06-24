Man wanted after robbing and shooting 70-year-old watermelon vendor in Covington County

A Magee man is wanted after allegedly robbing and shooting a 70-year-old watermelon vendor in Covington County just before noon on Saturday.

Highway 49 in Mount Olive is where the incident happened.

A witness followed the suspect’s vehicle and was able to get the tag information and car description.

According to Covington County Sheriff’s Department, the suspect lives in Magee and identified as 44-year-old Kevin Drummond.

Drummond is wanted for robbery and aggravated assault charges.

Authorities say a 70-year-old man is the victim. He was shot in the left hip with a small caliber pistol. The elderly man is doing well.

If anyone has information on Drummond’s whereabouts, contact Covington County Sheriff’s Department at (601) 765-8281.