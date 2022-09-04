VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A man is wanted in Vicksburg following a shooting at BG Jr. Texaco on Friday, September 2.

Vicksburg Daily News reported police responded to the scene just before 5:00 p.m. on Clay near Barryman. Investigators said Eric Deshawn Jackson Jr., 23, has been involved in ongoing dispute with someone. Words were exchanged on social media. When they saw each other at the Texaco, Jackson allegedly pulled out a 9mm and shots were fired.

Vicksburg police put out a BOLO for Jackson, who they said should be considered armed and dangerous. He faces an aggravated assault charge. He may he driving a gray Toyota RAV4 with Oregon plates.