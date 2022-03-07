ADAMS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Adams County Sheriff’s Office agents arrested a man wanted by the United States Marshal Service on Friday, March 4.

Agents with the Adams County Special Operations group said they responded to a report of a suspicious man walking near B Street. He ran from the agents, but he was arrested shortly after near Carpenter Apartments.

The man driver’s license identified him as Charles Harrison, a man wanted by the United States Marshal Service. He was taken to the Adams County jail while he waits for extradition.