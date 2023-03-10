VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A man wanted in connection to a 2020 Vicksburg murder case was arrested in Denton, Texas on Wednesday, March 8.

Vicksburg Daily News reported an officer pulled over Michael James Jones, 27, around 3:00 a.m. for allegedly driving suspiciously.

During the stop, the officer discovered that Jones had a warrant out for his arrest in connection to the 2020 murder of Joshua Coffee.

According to the newspaper, Jones also faces drug charges because he was allegedly caught with fentanyl during the traffic stop. He’s currently being held at the Denton City Jail.