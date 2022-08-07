KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) – Kosciusko police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who is wanted in connection to an armed robbery.

Officials with the Kosciusko Police Department said officers responded to the Dollar General store on Veterans Memorial Drive around 10:22 p.m. Employees at the scene told officers the suspect had ordered them back inside at gunpoint.

Anyone with information about the crime can call the Kosciusko Police Department at (662)-289-3131 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477.

(Courtesy: Kosciusko Police Department).

Any information that leads to an arrest can receive a reward up to $2500.00. All calls and information are confidential.