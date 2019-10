JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The Jackson Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying a burglary suspect.

The man seen in the pictures burglarized a local bar and grill located in the 4600 block of HWY 80W.

If you recognize him or have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-8477.

A cash reward up to $2,500 is possible if the tip leads to an arrest.