PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Pearl police are working to find a business burglary suspect.

Investigators said the Beauty Star and More business off of Highway 80 behind Kroger was burglarized on Saturday, July 29 around 4:00 a.m.

According to police, a man used a rock to break a glass window, and he stole several beauty supply products. They said he fled in a silver Toyota Camry.

Pearl police are working to find a business burglary suspect. (Courtesy: Pearl Police Dept.)

Pearl police are working to find a business burglary suspect. (Courtesy: Pearl Police Dept.)

Pearl police are working to find a business burglary suspect. (Courtesy: Pearl Police Dept.)

Anyone with information about the suspect can contact the Pearl Police Department at 601-939-7000.