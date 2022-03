PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Pike County deputies are working to find the suspect who broke into Calvary Baptist Church on Monday, February 28.

Investigators said surveillance video showed an unidentified man entering the youth facility. They said he took a PlayStation game console.

Anyone with information about the suspect should contact Pike County Crime Stoppers at 601-869-7141 or the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 601-783-6767.