BYRAM, Miss. (WJTV) – Byram police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who is wanted in connection to an armed robbery and attempted carjacking.

Officials with the Byram Police Department said officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment complex on Sunday, July 24. When they arrived, they discovered that an armed robbery and an attempted carjacking had taken place.

Investigators said Marcell Cornellius Martin Jr. is one of the three suspects in the case. They said he should be considered armed and dangerous. Police said he visits Jackson often.

Anyone with information about Martin is asked to call the Byram Police Department at (601)-372-7747 or Crime Stoppers at (601)-355-8477.